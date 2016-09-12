The U.S. Coast Guard was searching early Monday for a swimmer who was reported missing Sunday night off Long Beach.

A Coast Guard boat searched overnight and a Coast Guard airplane from Cape Cod was expected to join the search at first light Monday morning, the Coast Guard said.

Long Beach Police Department officials said they received a call at about 9:57 p.m. regarding a male who went into the water in the vicinity of 10-20 Franklin Boulevard but had not re-emerged. Two men on the beach reported seeing a white male, about 6-feet-tall, and 180 to 200 pounds enter the water, authorities said.

Police said they conducted a search by air and water for nearly 90 minutes, before turning over the search to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Petty Officer Dustin James, a spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard said at about 10:10 p.m. they deployed a marine unit from Jones Beach to the area, and an aerial search unit from the Coast Guard Air Station in Cape Cod. James r said marine units the Nassau County Police Department and from the Cedarhurst-Lawrence Fire Department and Atlantic Beach Fire Department had also assisted in the search.

James said the couple on the beach were concerned about rip currents when they saw the man enter the water. They walked out on a breakwater to check his location and could not see him, James said.

There was a moderate risk of rip current in the area at the time, the National Weather Service said. A high-risk advisory had been lifted at 4:17 p.m. Sunday and a moderate risk remained in effect early Monday.