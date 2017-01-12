A Nassau County legislator will host a community forum Thursday night in Valley Stream to address controversial tax breaks granted to Green Acres Mall.
Legis. Carrie Solages (D-Elmont) has been a vocal critic of the tax breaks, which he says led to steep property tax hikes for village residents.
Residents will learn whether they have any legal recourse over the increased taxes, according to Solages’ office.StoryMayor calls for state audit of mall's tax breaksStoryPol: Don’t shop at mall that got tax breaksVideoMayor calls for audit of school district's practices relating to Green Acres Mall payments
Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos will also attend the forum. Maragos is auditing the mall’s tax breaks, granted by the Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency two years ago.
The forum starts at 7 p.m. at Gateway Christian Center.
