Nassau Comptroller George Maragos, a Democratic candidate for county executive, said Monday that the county ended last year with a $38 million budget surplus — even as he acknowledged a $73 million deficit by county financial control board standards.
Maragos characterized his office’s year-end financial report as a “good news for the taxpayer.” He cited $274 million in county reserve funds...
