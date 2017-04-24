Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 54° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    NassauLong Island

    Comptroller George Maragos says Nassau ended 2016 with $38M surplus

    Updated
    By  paul.larocco@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    Nassau Comptroller and candidate for county executive George

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    Nassau Comptroller and candidate for county executive George Maragos announces Democratic Candidate for County Clerk Carl DeHaney on Thursday, April 20, 2017 in Mineola. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Nassau Comptroller George Maragos, a Democratic candidate for county executive, said Monday that the county ended last year with a $38 million budget surplus — even as he acknowledged a $73 million deficit by county financial control board standards.

    Maragos characterized his office’s year-end financial report as a “good news for the taxpayer.” He cited $274 million in county reserve funds...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Patricia Bishop-Kelly, a member of the American Cancer Nassau Dems move to up tobacco-purchase age With the couple's daughter Bella by her side Widow of fallen firefighter from LI thanks NYC, FDNY Officials in the Village of Baxter Estates have Village rejects latest application to raze home