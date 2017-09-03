State Police said they are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the Southern State Parkway on the Wantagh-Levittown border.
Miguelina A. Mojica, 39, of Elmont was pronounced dead at Nassau University Medical Center, police said in a news release. It was not immediately clear if Mojica was an occupant of one of the cars.
The driver of a 1993 gray Toyota Camry lost control on the highway’s westbound lanes near Exit 28A around 8:12 a.m., the release said. The Camry struck the median guardrail and collided with a black 2015 Nissan Rogue, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Farmingdale at 631-756-3300. All calls will remain confidential.
