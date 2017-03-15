The driver of an SUV crashed through the front window of a Verizon store on North Broadway in Jericho Wednesday afternoon, Nassau police and a spokesman for the company said.

Police said they received a call about the crash at 12:06 p.m. Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries — but their identities, the circumstances surrounding the crash and how many people were in the vehicle was not immediately known, according to police.

Verizon spokesman David Weissmann said no customers or employees were hurt.

“The car went through the window and we were open at the time, but all of the customers and employees got out safely,” Weissmann said in a telephone interview. “It looks like the car got deep inside the store.”

A photograph from the scene shows the SUV entirely inside the building, with police and fire personnel examining the scene.

Weissmann said he did not know how many people were in the store when the accident happened or whether anyone inside the vehicle was injured.

After the crash the store was closed for business at least for the rest of the day, Weissmann said. He said the extent of the damage to the building would be assessed to determine when the store might reopen.