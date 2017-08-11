Two people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening Friday in Hicksville when a pickup truck and SUV collided.
Nassau County police received a call at 12:28 p.m. about a crash on Jerusalem Avenue in Hicksville, near Ninth Street, a spokesman said.
The SUV received significant damage to the front of the vehicle, and the truck overturned. Photos from the scene show the Hicksville Fire Department working to extricate a person from the truck.
It was not clear how many people were inside the vehicles, but the spokesman said two people were taken to a local hospital.
