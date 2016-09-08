Because of a building fire, Merrick Road in Massapequa was closed in both directions Thursday afternoon, Nassau County police said.

The fire stated at the Burger Bar restaurant, and began to spread to other stores on the block, police said.

An image from the scene shows smoke and firefighters gathered outside the Burger Bar.

No injuries were reported, police said. The call came in at 12:38 p.m., and as of about 2:20 p.m. the road remained closed between Forest Avenue and Hicksville Road.