Nassau police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a car crashing into a used car dealership in Massapequa Thursday afternoon.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

According to a police report, the incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at the Atlantic Pre-Owned Outlet on Sunrise Highway.

“A car went into a building and there was no structural damage and no injuries,” a police spokeswoman said. She said there was no other information available.

No one answered calls to the dealership Wednesday afternoon.

