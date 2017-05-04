Nassau police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a car crashing into a used car dealership in Massapequa Thursday afternoon.
There were no reported injuries, police said.
According to a police report, the incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at the Atlantic Pre-Owned Outlet on Sunrise Highway.
“A car went into a building and there was no structural damage and no injuries,” a police spokeswoman said. She said there was no other information available.
No one answered calls to the dealership Wednesday afternoon.
