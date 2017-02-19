A Dix Hills man riding a motorcycle late Saturday night in East Meadow was struck by a vehicle and later pronounced dead at a hospital, Nassau police said.
Erick Galletti, 27, was heading westbound on Hempstead Turnpike at 10:50 p.m. when his Kawasaki motorcycle slammed into the driver’s side door of a 2011 Toyota attempting to move into the eastbound roadway, police said.
The male driver of the Toyota, 28, had crossed a parking lot on the north side of Hempstead Turnpike just west of Newbridge Road when the vehicle collided with the motorcycle, police said.
Galletti was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, police said, where he was pronounced dead at 12:06 a.m. Sunday, police said.
The driver of the Toyota, along with a female passenger, 25, were not identified by police. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.
