Merrick Road from Forest Avenue to Hicksville Road in Massapequa has been reopened after being closed in both directions Thursday afternoon because of a building fire, Nassau County police said.
The fire started in the Burger Bar restaurant and spread to other stores on the block, police said.
An image from the scene shows smoke and firefighters gathered outside the Burger Bar.
No injuries were reported, police said. The call came in at 12:38 p.m.
Further details were not immediately available.
