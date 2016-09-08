Merrick Road from Forest Avenue to Hicksville Road in Massapequa has been reopened after being closed in both directions Thursday afternoon because of a building fire, Nassau County police said.

The fire started in the Burger Bar restaurant and spread to other stores on the block, police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

An image from the scene shows smoke and firefighters gathered outside the Burger Bar.

No injuries were reported, police said. The call came in at 12:38 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

Long IslandLI car accidents