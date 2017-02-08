A mini-school bus collided with a van Wednesday afternoon in Rockville Centre, Nassau police said.
Police said there were believed to be no passengers on the bus involved in the crash on Peninsula Boulevard near the Southern State Parkway.
It was unclear if there were any injuries.
“We were dispatched for an accident at 1:49 p.m. involving multiple vehicles, a school bus was one of the vehicles, we were told no children were on board,” a police spokesman said.
Further details were not available.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.