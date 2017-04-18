A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured early Tuesday on Sunrise Highway in Valley Stream, Nassau County police said.

The female victim was crossing near the Green Acres Mall about 2 a.m. when she was hit by a westbound 2002 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 24-year-old woman, police said.

She suffered severe head trauma and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

Westbound lanes of the road were closed in the area until about 6:45 a.m., police said.

There appeared to be no criminality involved, police said, and the Hyundai was impounded for brake and safety tests.