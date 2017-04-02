A 23-year-old man trying to cross a street in Bethpage early Sunday was killed when he was struck by a car, Nassau police said.
At 12:25 a.m., the man was attempting to cross North Wantagh Avenue westbound at Boone Street when a 2012 Toyota Camry struck him, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County police medic.
The victim’s identity was withheld pending notification of relatives.
Police said a 46-year-old woman traveling north on Wantagh Avenue was driving the Camry.
The driver, whom police did not identify, remained at the scene and was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries and released.
Police said the Camry was impounded for brake and safety tests and that the investigation of the “noncriminal accident” is continuing.
