A woman remains in a coma after being hit by a vehicle last week, and detectives want the public’s help in identifying her, Nassau police said.
The victim was struck about 6:55 a.m. April 13 in Inwood, at the intersection of Nassau Expressway and Mott Avenue, police said. The driver stayed at the scene, and no criminality is suspected, police said.
The woman is white, appears to be in her mid-50s, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 122 pounds, police said.
Detectives ask anyone with information about her identity to contact the missing persons squad at 516-573-7347 or the Fourth Precinct at 516-573-6453.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.