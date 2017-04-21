A woman remains in a coma after being hit by a vehicle last week, and detectives want the public’s help in identifying her, Nassau police said.

The victim was struck about 6:55 a.m. April 13 in Inwood, at the intersection of Nassau Expressway and Mott Avenue, police said. The driver stayed at the scene, and no criminality is suspected, police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The woman is white, appears to be in her mid-50s, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 122 pounds, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information about her identity to contact the missing persons squad at 516-573-7347 or the Fourth Precinct at 516-573-6453.