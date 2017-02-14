Two children were slightly injured when their school bus rear-ended a sport utility vehicle in Uniondale, State Police said.
The children, from the Vincent Smith School in Port Washington, suffered “minor injuries” and were treated at a hospital and released, police said. There were no injuries to two other students on the bus, its driver or the two occupants of the car that was hit, police said.
The accident occurred at 3:46 p.m. Monday as the bus, owned by the First Student Co. of Freeport, was traveling south on the Meadowbrook State Parkway between Exits M5 and M6 when its driver rear-ended a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe, police said.
Driver Maria Delgado of Freeport was issued a summons for unreasonable speed, police said.
