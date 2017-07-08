A 58-year-old Syosset woman, categorized as a “high-risk” and “vulnerable” adult by police, was reported missing since Thursday morning, Nassau County police said.
Deborah O’Connor was last seen at her residence at about 4 a.m. that day, police said.
Detectives ask that anyone with information to contact the police’s Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.
