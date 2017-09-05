A 17-year-old boy was pulled from the Atlantic in Long Beach by his older brother on Tuesday afternoon and taken to a hospital, Long Beach police said.
The two brothers and a friend had gone swimming by National Boulevard, even though the beach was closed after Labor Day and the surf was a little rough, police said.
“The three decided to come out; the brother turns around at some point and sees his younger brother in distress,” Lt. Eric Cregeen said, citing what the older brother told the police.
“He actually went in and pulled his brother out,” Cregeen said by telephone.
Lifeguards, who were dismantling their chairs, happened to be nearby, and responded after they were alerted sometime around 1:30 p.m., he said.
“Just as they were exiting the surf, the lifeguard crew showed up, and they transported him immediately,” he said.
No details were immediately available about the teenager’s condition.
