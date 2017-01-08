Police investigate a crash as divers are in the water at IU Willets Road searching for occupants of a car that left the road at Searingtown Road and IU Willets Road on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 in Albertson. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)
State Police Major David Candelaria said the...
Three males being followed by a state trooper were killed Sunday night after their stolen vehicle crashed through a fence and into a pond in Albertson, police said.
The crash occurred at 5:57 p.m. in a residential area at the intersection of IU Willets and Searington roads, about a quarter mile from the Northern State Parkway, police said.
State Police Major David Candelaria said the marked patrol car was parked on Northern State Parkway eastbound when its license plate reader picked up a passing 2010 Honda, which was reported stolen on. Jan. 6 in the village of Hempstead.
The trooper followed the vehicle, but did not activate its lights and siren, and called for backup, Candelaria said.
Police did not immediately provide the identifications of the three victims pending family notifications.
