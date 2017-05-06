A 13-year-old Valley Stream girl has been reported missing, police said.
Hajra Munawar was last seen leaving her home on Friday at 8:30 p.m., possibly headed toward the Malverne area, Nassau County police said in an advisory.
Hajra is described by police as 5’3”, 90 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair. A clothing description was not given.
Detectives request anyone with information regarding Hajra’s whereabouts to contact Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.
