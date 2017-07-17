A Long Beach police officer who accidentally ran over a couple laying on the beach Sunday evening, leaving them with serious injuries, struck them while making a three-point turn and going less than 5 miles an hour, police said Monday.

He had been driving onto the beach to get after-hour swimmers out of the water, police said.

Long Beach Police Officer David Walpole, a 32-year veteran of the department, was given both a breath test and examined by a drug recognition expert and was “determined not to be under the influence of any substance,” Commissioner Michael Tangney said in an interview in his office Monday.

Walpole “did not notice the two pedestrians lying on the blanket and he did accidentally run them over,” Tangney said, adding: “He did roll over them and immediately stopped, got out of the vehicle, started to render first-aide, called for additional EMS personnel.”

The accident occurred about 7:48 p.m. on the beach near Edwards Boulevard and the jetty, Tangney said. The victims — a man and woman in their 50s — were transported to South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside. Their relationship was not know, police said.

The man suffered broken ribs and bruising to his lungs, while the woman has a leg injury and broken finger, Tangney said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Walpole had driven on the beach because several people were swimming in the water after lifeguards had left for the day, which is prohibited, Tangney said. The office got back in his truck and was going forward as part of a 3-point turn, when he struck the couple, Tangney said, adding that two witnesses told police he was driving less than 5 miles per hour.

The officer “wasn’t distracted,” Tangney said, adding that factors such as the high-axle vehicle he was driving — a 2016 Chevrolet pick-up truck — and the setting sun, may have contributed to the accident.

“It was getting very close to dusk, so that could have impeded his visual ability, but like I said, we’re still investigating the incident.”

While police investigate, Walpole is not doing beach patrol, Tangney said.

He said investigators have yet to speak to Walpole because the police union contract “precludes us from speaking to him until 24 hours after a serious incident” and added that Walpole “will no longer be doing beach patrol while the investigation continues.”

A representative from the Long Beach Police Benevolent Association, the union representing rank-and-file officers, could not be reached for comment Monday.

As a result of the crash, Tangney said the department was reviewing its policies relating to the use of police vehicles on the beach. Tangney said the department typically uses all-terrain vehicles on the beach during busy daytime hours and those vehicles are mostly driven in a designated lane at the rear of the beach. But at night, Tangney said, officers need a fully-equipped police vehicle.

“We are going to examine all of our policies; we are going to institute additional trainings to ensure that, to do our best that this never happens again,” the commissioner said.

In 2010 Long Beach officer Paul DeMarco, then a 27-year veteran, struck a sunbather — an Oceanside man who was left with a broken spine — while driving on the beach to help rescue a struggling swimmer.