An SUV traveling westbound on Eagle Avenue lost control and struck a utility pole on Dec. 22, 2016.
(Credit: Lou Minutoli)
Eagle Avenue in Franklin Square is shut down in both directions between Jennings and Park avenues due to a traffic collision, Nassau officials said.
The crash knocked down street poles, police said.
No additional information about the crash or when the road will be reopened was available late Thursday afternoon....
