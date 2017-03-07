A morning rush-hour crash involving six vehicles forced the closure of westbound Merrick Road at Wantagh Avenue in Wantagh for almost 2 1⁄2 hours Tuesday, Nassau County police said.
Police said there were “multiple” injuries, but that none of those were serious. The total number of injured — and the types of injuries — was not immediately available.
The crash occurred just west of Wantagh Avenue, near the entrance to the Wantagh State Parkway, at 7:23 a.m.
The road was closed for cleanup until 9:50 a.m., police said.
