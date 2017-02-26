HIGHLIGHTS Governor says $130M work on Rt. 878 is years ahead of schedule

A nearly milelong road improvement project of the Nassau Expressway will be completed by 2019, six years ahead of the previous timeline, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Sunday in Lawrence.

The $130 million project will strengthen a flood-prone stretch of the road that’s also known as Route 878 and serves as an evacuation route, he said. The project also will provide an economic development boost for the area near Kennedy Airport, he added.

Cuomo called funding large transportation projects such as this “one of the fundamental obligations of government.”

He said of the previous timeline, “2025, sure, it might be a nice year. But I might be dead in 2025.”

Design of the project is scheduled to start in May and will raise portions of the roadway that regularly flood, as one did during Saturday night’s rain. The section to be improved is from Rockaway Turnpike to Burnside Avenue.

Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) said the project “had become a symbol of what government can’t accomplish.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Legis. Carrie Solages, who represents the area, said he hoped the project would provide an economic boost to Inwood, which he called “the forgotten fifth town” of the Five Towns area.

Cuomo was introduced at the event by Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, in their first joint public appearance since Mangano was arrested on federal corruption charges. Mangano has pleaded not guilty.

Cuomo, a Democrat, told reporters after the speech that he continued to have a “working relationship” with Mangano, a Republican. “I’m working with him the way I have and his personal situations are just those,” he said.

Mangano said before the event he was keeping a busy schedule and other meetings kept him from other Cuomo appearances on Long Island.