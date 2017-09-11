Subscribe
    DACA recipients at SUNY Old Westbury forum: ‘This is my country’

    Updated
    By  victor.ramos@newsday.com

    Walter Barrientos, of Make The Road New York,

    Walter Barrientos, of Make The Road New York, interprets for Norma Casimiro, mother of a young Dreamer, at SUNY Old Westbury on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. (Credit: Newsday / Víctor Manuel Ramos)

    Young immigrants worried about the specter of deportation on Monday spoke of their struggles and determination to stay in the only country they know, after President Donald Trump’s administration said it is taking away a program shielding them from enforcement.

    Speaker after speaker related stories of crossing the United States’ southern border as children, in some cases alone, of living in...

