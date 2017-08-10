The state’s top environmental official, local politicians and water-district representatives on Thursday toured a Wantagh site where a well is being drilled as part of a study examining how to clean up a series of groundwater plumes that began in Bethpage but have now migrated more than three miles south.

Basil Seggos, commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation, announced in February that the state would use Superfund money to launch a study on how to contain the groundwater contamination, which has been traced back to research, testing and manufacturing operations conducted from the 1930s through the 1990s by the U.S. Navy and what is now Northrop Grumman.

The engineering analysis will include water sampling, fieldwork and computer modeling, as well as examining how to reuse or dispose of treated water.

The Wantagh well, which is four miles away from Bethpage and south of the Southern State Parkway, is one of two deep wells that will be drilled as part of the study.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

In August 2016, DEC released a report by the engineering firm HDR Inc. estimating the costs of fully containing and removing the contamination at between $268 million and $587 million. Follow-up treatment could be required for as long as a century, according to the report.

HDR, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with offices in New York, is doing the second study, and DEC officials said it will take a deeper look at the contamination, costs, options and challenges.