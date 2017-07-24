All westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway between Exits 46 and 48 in Plainview will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays beginning Monday to seal cracks and do other road repairs, the state Department of Transportation said.
The work should take about three weeks, weather permitting, the agency said.
DOT said it would wrap up work each day at 5 a.m. instead of the usual 6 a.m. in anticipation there will be more traffic as some Long Island Rail Road commuters take to their cars because of rail service limitations during the Amtrak summer repair work at Penn Station.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.