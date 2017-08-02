All eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway between Exits 46 and 48 in Plainview will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays beginning Wednesday to seal cracks and do other road repairs, the state Department of Transportation said.

The agency said it just finished similar work on the westbound lanes.

The DOT has said the project, which began July 24, would take an estimated three weeks.