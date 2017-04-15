A wrong-way driver was arrested after he slammed his sport utility vehicle into an oncoming car early Saturday on the Southern State Parkway in North Valley Stream, injuring himself, the other driver and her passenger, police said.
State Police said the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
The wrong-way driver, Enry Avelar-Rios, of Hempstead, was charged with reckless endangerment, assault, reckless driving and aggravated unlicensed operation, police said. He may face additional charges, police said.
Shortly before 2 a.m., Avelar-Rios was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer westbound in the eastbound lanes at Exit 13 when he struck a 2006 Volvo driven by Jazmin Fernandez, of Franklin Square, police said. She sustained a facial fracture and hip and neck injuries. Fernandez’s passenger, Jalane Kane of Franklin Square, sustained a broken femur, State Police said.
Avelar-Rios’ arraignment information was not available.
Officials said the eastbound parkway was closed for more than five hours for the subsequent investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police in East Farmingdale at 631-756-3300.
