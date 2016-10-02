Nassau police are looking for the driver of a minivan who fatally struck a small dog in Levittown last month, police said Sunday.

A 66-year-old woman was walking Peanut, a Yorkie, on Center Lane when the dog “wandered into the roadway” and was hit by a blue Chrysler Pacifica at about 4 p.m. on Sept. 20, police said.

Peanut was on an extender leash that enabled him to walk into the street, police said. The minivan driver stopped “for only a moment then left the scene without rendering aid or identifying himself/herself,” police said.

Police on Sunday also released a video showing the incident.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the crime to contact the Nassau County Second Squad at 516-573-6253. All callers will remain anonymous.

Sunday, the Nassau County SPCA is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.