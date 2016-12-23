Eagle Avenue in West Hempstead reopened late Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, after a crash downed utility poles, police said. (Credit: Lou Minutoli)
Eagle Avenue in West Hempstead reopened late Thursday after a crash downed utility poles, Nassau police said.
The afternoon accident closed the road for several hours in both directions between Jennings and Park avenues, said police, who sent a traffic advisory at 5 p.m.
Repair personnel from PSEG Long Island responded and continued efforts to remove them just before 8 p.m., police said....
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
Eagle Avenue in West Hempstead reopened late Thursday after a crash downed utility poles, Nassau police said.
The afternoon accident closed the road for several hours in both directions between Jennings and Park avenues, said police, who sent a traffic advisory at 5 p.m.
Repair personnel from PSEG Long Island responded and continued efforts to remove them just before 8 p.m., police said.
A police spokesman said there didn’t appear to be any serious injuries from the crash.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.