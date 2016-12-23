Eagle Avenue in West Hempstead reopened late Thursday after a crash downed utility poles, Nassau police said.

The afternoon accident closed the road for several hours in both directions between Jennings and Park avenues, said police, who sent a traffic advisory at 5 p.m.

Repair personnel from PSEG Long Island responded and continued efforts to remove them just before 8 p.m., police said.

A police spokesman said there didn’t appear to be any serious injuries from the crash.