East Hills recently released details and costs for a proposal to install nearly 100 cameras throughout the village.
The board held a public forum earlier this week and the community reception was “generally positive,” said village trustee Emanuel Zuckerman.
The roughly $321,000 proposal would place cameras at 33 village intersections. There would also be an additional annual maintenance fee of $16,500 for a five-year period. A server system housed in village hall would hold about 90 days of video storage.
The proposal follows more than six months of research by the East Hills Security Commission, which was formed after two crimes in December.
Zuckerman said the village board will likely decide on the proposal by December. The village could seek additional grant funding to ensure that village taxes would not be raised, Zuckerman said.
If the project began in the spring, it would be completed in about three to six months, Zuckerman said.
