A retired Hempstead Town employee who fed a feral cat population at the town’s Oceanside landfill is filing a lawsuit against the town and Supervisor Anthony Santino, alleging that he was denied access to care for the animals in retribution for his “lack of loyalty” to the supervisor, according to a news release.

Stanley Lombardo, of East Rockaway, is to hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon outside the landfill with his lawyer, Jonathan Tand, the release from the law firm said.

Lombardo has taken care of the cats for a decade and is seeking a judgment that will allow him to do so again, the release stated.

Lombardo alleges that he is no longer allowed to feed the cats as “political retribution for the fact that he would not go along with the Supervisor’s efforts to hand out high paying jobs to his unqualified friends,” the release said.

“While the town will not comment on the specifics of the lawsuit, it is our position that it is frivolous and without merit,” town spokesman Mike Deery said.

Lombardo and other animal advocates held a protest in June, demanding that they be allowed to care for the cat colony.

The Town of Hempstead issued a statement in response to the protest that said town personnel are “feeding, providing shelter and changing litter for the feline population at the site.”

The landfill is not open to the public because of safety risks and liability issues posed by payloaders, large trucks and tractors.