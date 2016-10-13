A tractor trailer fire in western Nassau County closed all eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway during Thursday’s morning rush hour, authorities said.
A police spokeswoman had few details...
A tractor trailer fire in western Nassau County closed all eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway during Thursday’s morning rush hour, authorities said.
Nassau County police said the fire was at Exit 34, New Hyde Park Road, on the boundary of Lake Success and North Hills. The lanes were closed at Exit 32, Little Neck Parkway, in Lake Success.
A police spokeswoman had few details but said the fire appears to have been caused by an accident with another vehicle.
She was not aware of any injuries but said the roadway could be closed for a while because of fuel spilled in the crash.
