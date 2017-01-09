A judge Monday sentenced Nassau County’s ex-deputy commissioner of emergency management to a one-year conditional discharge after a misdemeanor plea that followed his 2015 arrest after accusations that he lied about his criminal history on job applications.

In November, Edward Korona Jr., 54, of Hicksville, had ended his felony trial in Mineola with the plea to a reduced charge of offering a false instrument for filing. A former Hicksville fire chief, Korona went to prison in 1982 after convictions for burglary and attempted burglary, according to state records.

Prosecutors had alleged in October 2015 that he lied about his criminal history while applying four times for Nassau Civil Service jobs between 2007 and 2013. A 12-count grand jury indictment had included felony charges of perjury and making an apparently false sworn statement.

Korona’s plea came after a public corruption unit prosecutor said he had met with the district attorney’s office on multiple occasions after his arrest, and provided “fruitful” information that gave law enforcement officials “additional avenues to explore.”

State Supreme Court Justice Robert McDonald sentenced Korona on Monday according to the recommendation of the district attorney’s office. The sentence means Korona will not face any jail time if he doesn’t get in trouble with the law for a year.

“Mr. Korona is relieved that this matter has been resolved and is looking forward to moving on with his life,” Garden City defense attorney Joseph Lobosco told Newsday in a statement later Monday.

The district attorney’s office declined to comment.

By his plea, Korona had admitted he had a felony conviction but wasn’t truthful about it when he filled out a Civil Service form in 2013.

In February 2015, County Executive Edward Mangano appointed Korona to the $120,000-a-year deputy commissioner role. But the 29-year county employee went back to his $76,000-a-year Civil Service machine supervisor position shortly after his arrest, with the county attorney’s office saying Korona was entitled by law to stay in the non-appointed job “unless adjudicated otherwise.”

After Korona’s plea, the county attorney said his office was researching the matter and couldn’t comment on job status. His current status also wasn’t immediately clear Monday.