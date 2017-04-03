Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano Monday said $165 million in renovations to the Nassau Coliseum has given the New York Islanders a “path” for the team to return to their old home in Uniondale.

Mangano, a Republican who delivered his eighth State of the County address from the upgraded arena, said the Coliseum has “modern amenities” for fans and athletes and the opportunity to increase its 13,900-seat capacity.

“I believe Nassau County has positioned itself for serious consideration by the team,” Mangano said during the 76-minute speech. “When you factor in the support of Long Island fans, I believe we are now an attractive option for the Islanders.”

The Islanders moved to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in 2015. But the team’s new ownership is reportedly unhappy with attendance in their second year in Brooklyn, along with obstructed sight lines and poor ice quality at Barclays.

Sources said the team could exercise an option in their 25- year contract in Brooklyn that would allow them to opt out by early 2018. The Islanders’ new ownership has looked at building a new arena next to Citi Field in Queens or at state-run Belmont Park in Elmont, sources said.

Mangano met with Islanders’ co-owner Jonathan Ledecky in November to discuss the team possibly returning to the Coliseum, which will officially reopen to the public Wednesday with a Billy Joel concert.

In his only new policy initiative, Mangano on Monday announced the formation of a new Civil Defense Initiative that would allow residents to receive two hours of training in heroin awareness, crime prevention and active shooters.

Graduates of the program, Mangano said, will receive access to a “virtual neighborhood watch,” which includes live crime data and bulletins, a blog within their precinct and the ability to direct tips and concerns to Nassau Police crime analysts.

The program, officials said, will be funded from the Nassau County Police Department’s operational budget.

Mangano’s speech to the GOP-controlled county legislature made no mention of his October arrest on federal corruption and bribery charges related to his dealings with Bethpage restaurateur Harendra Singh.

Mangano, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, has yet to announce whether he will run for a third term.

The Nassau County Republican Committee is expected to select a new GOP nominee to compete in the November county executive election by as early as this week.