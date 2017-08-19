Stunned inmates at the Nassau County jail on Saturday greeted José Gregorio Rosa Chávez, who became the first Catholic cardinal to visit the facility.

Wide-eyed inmates in orange jumpsuits and sneakers turned their heads toward the back of the East Meadow lockup’s cement-walled chapel as El Salvador’s first cardinal entered toward the end of a morning Mass.

Rosa Chávez, whose three-day visit to Long Island started Friday, then addressed the approximately 50 inmates.

“I’m very happy to be here with you and share this moment with you,” the cardinal said in Spanish, as Rockville Centre Auxiliary Bishop Nelson Perez translated.

“In this jail there is a chapel,” Rosa Chávez said. “Christ lives among you.”

Sheriff Michael Sposato, who oversees the jail, called the visit a “great honor.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The inmates “couldn’t believe it,” Sposato said afterward. “Not one person could believe there was a cardinal here.”

Two inmates addressed Rosa Chávez in comments delivered at a podium in front of the chapel.

“We would like you to know that we are working on promoting a culture of life, brotherhood and peace behind these walls,” said one of the inmates, whose name was withheld.

Some of those behind bars, he said, were “attempting to convert our hearts, minds and souls and to be better human beings.”

Rosa Chávez was accompanied by local church leaders, including Bishop John Barres, spiritual leader of Long Island’s 1.5 million Catholics; Perez, who was recently named bishop of the diocese of Cleveland; and Auxiliary Bishop Robert Brennan of the Diocese of Rockville Centre.

During a second church service for Spanish-speaking inmates, Rosa Chávez greeted each prisoner as they entered the chapel, asked what country they were from and gave each a brief hug.

Afterward, outside the jail, Rosa Chávez said that while he hopes the jail serves as a place of rehabilitation and “conversion,” he also sends a message of “solidarity” to the families of victims of violence by the MS-13 gang.

The gang operates in both El Salvador and the United States, and has sent a wave of terror through Long Island’s Latino community with a string of recent brutal murders.

The cardinal said he and the other church leaders came to the jail “not as judges but as pastors” who he hopes will help those behind bars rethink the paths they have taken.

“You can see the joy in their faces,” he said in an interview. “It has been a morning to communicate hope.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Rosa Chávez repeated comments he made Friday on the first full day of his visit to Long Island that police repression of MS 13 is not the way to solve the gang problem, at least in his homeland of El Salvador.

“When a response is repressive it puts the victimizers against the wall and they become more savage, and that’s what is happening in El Salvador,” he said. “The gangs react by killing police officers and their families. That escalation indicates that is not the way to go.”

The jail visit will be followed with Masses at St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School in West Islip and St. Anne’s Roman Catholic Church in Brentwood.

Rosa Chávez wraps up his visit Sunday with Masses at Our Lady of Loretto Parish in Hempstead and at Kellenberg Memorial High School in Uniondale.

He was invited to the Diocese of Rockville Centre both to celebrate his elevation to cardinal and to help address concerns over gang violence and an immigration crackdown.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Long Island is home to an estimated 100,000 Salvadorans.

Check back for updates on this developing story.