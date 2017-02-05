The Episcopal bishop of Long Island met Sunday with parishioners of a Long Beach church after its priest was arrested Friday on child pornography and drug charges.

The Rev. Christopher King, 51, the priest at St. James of Jerusalem Episcopal Church, was arrested after investigators found images of boys engaged in sex acts on a computer at his church residence, authorities said Saturday. King also had crystal methamphetamine in his West Penn Street home office and bedroom, according to court records.

Bishop Lawrence C. Provenzano arrived at St. James at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday to speak with about a dozen leaders of the 137-year-old congregation.

“I’m here today to be with this congregation, to pray with them, to answer their questions, to try to provide pastoral support,” Provenzano said as he walked toward the small brick church, which is about two blocks from the Long Beach boardwalk. “And we’ll try to move forward.”

Provenzano said he wanted to meet privately with church leaders before leading a 10 a.m. worship service.

“I’m very sad for this congregation, for the children that were allegedly portrayed in those videos,” he said. “And I’m sad for Father King and what he’s going through right now.”

The 8 a.m. worship service was canceled.

Provenzano on Saturday said in a statement that he had “terminated Father King’s license to function as an Episcopal priest in the Diocese of Long Island.” Provenzano said he acted quickly to take away King’s priestly duties because “the diocese has a zero tolerance for this kind of behavior.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

King was charged with five counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said. He pleaded not guilty Saturday at his arraignment at First District Court in Hempstead.

Parishioners Sunday were reeling from news of the arrest of King, who has been the priest at St. James since 2008.

“He was an excellent priest,” said Donald Fraser, 65, who has attended St. James for 47 years. “We’re all shocked. We never saw anything that didn’t look right. We had no inkling there was a problem.”

Vladimir Orozco, 77, also a longtime parishioner, said King “doesn’t strike me as someone who would be after children. He’s not a man you would suspect would have that inclination. I have always liked him.”

The congregation’s treasurer, Walter Shea, 71, said he was glad Provenzano acted so quickly.

“Like he said, the church has zero tolerance,” he said.

Shea said only one or two children attend the church, which he said typically has about 40 to 50 parishioners who attend the two services.

There currently is no Sunday school class, but there had been one with about 10 children before 2012. But Shea said King did not lead the Sunday school class and that he had never seen the priest alone with a child.

Authorities found five videos on a computer in King’s home depicting sex with boys as young as 2 to 3 years old and up to 12 years old, according to court records. Detectives also found methamphetamine, Xanax and numerous drug-related paraphernalia, police said.

King’s bail was set at $100,000 bond or $50,000 cash. He is due back in court on Tuesday.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

King was represented by Legal Aid. Several calls to King’s home and cellphone went unanswered Saturday and Sunday, and there was no answer at the door to his residence.

With Sarah Armaghan and John Asbury