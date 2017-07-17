A former Nassau County legislator insisted on his innocence before surrendering Monday to begin serving a prison sentence following his 2012 conviction in a scheme to steer an $80 million New Cassel redevelopment project to a favored developer.

Democrat Roger Corbin, 70, of Westbury, surrendered after the state’s highest court recently declined to hear his appeal.

He will serve a sentence of 2 years to 6 years in prison for taking bribes and official misconduct.

“I’m not this crooked person they said I was,” Corbin told Newsday before heading into a Nassau County courtroom to turn himself in. “. . . There’s nothing I did wrong.”

The state Court of Appeals in Albany also recently declined to hear appeals from Corbin’s co-defendants, Patrick Williams, another former Democratic county legislator, and Neville Mullings, who had run the North Hempstead Community Development Agency.

Williams, 69, of Uniondale, surrendered last week to begin his 1-year jail sentence following a conspiracy charge conviction.

In 2012, a Nassau jury convicted the trio on charges stemming from a 2010 indictment that said they steered a project to revitalize New Cassel’s downtown — that later failed — to a developer willing to “pay to play,” sold false exclusivity rights to a bank, and stole $150,000 in public funds.

In 2014, current Court of Claims Judge Alan Honorof sentenced all three men.

Mullings, now 76, of Westbury, will serve 9 months in jail for conspiracy and official misconduct. His surrender is expected later this week.

An appellate court had granted stays of all three of the sentences while considering separate appeals from the defendants, who were free on six-figure bonds.

But in January, that lower appellate court upheld all three convictions, finding in each case that evidence had been sufficient to prove the defendants’ guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Corbin previously served federal prison time for evading taxes on payments he got from a developer at the center of the New Cassel corruption case.

His wife of four decades, Regina Corbin, 68, said Monday before her husband’s surrender that she “absolutely” believes in his innocence. She called him a “good person,” “great father” and “awesome grandfather” who “served his community for 15 years.”

Corbin and his wife said they were both saddened and relieved Monday as he turned himself in.

“I’m glad it’s over . . . They can’t hurt him anymore,” Regina Corbin said.

The former legislator said he was sad to leave his family for prison.

“It’s like the system, if you don’t have money, you’re not going to get justice in this country,” Corbin said. “And particularly a black man definitely don’t get any justice. And that’s, that’s a shame.”

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a prepared statement Monday after Corbin’s surrender: “The people of Nassau County deserve a government that is trustworthy, accountable, and that puts the public interest before the personal interests of those in power. This sentence is a reminder that regardless of their party or position, when government officials break the law and victimize the taxpayers for private gain, we will prosecute them, and hold them accountable.”