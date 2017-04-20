When William Tolley did something, he did it with a smile on his face.

It didn’t matter if he was playing the drums, putting out fires or taking care of his 8-year-old daughter — he found pleasure in each moment, family members said.

Tolley, 42, of Bethpage, died Thursday after falling from a five-story building while at the scene of a fire in Ridgewood, Queens.

The FDNY firefighter leaves behind distraught family members, friends, colleagues and fans of his music.

Many who didn’t know him as a firefighter knew his work as the drummer for a band with a devoted following and a 20-year career in the death metal genre.

“We’re totally devastated,” said his stepfather Frank DeCillis, of Tampa, Florida. “I was closer to him than I was to my own sons. . . . He was loved by everybody.”

Tolley, known to friends and family as Bill, grew up in Lindenhurst, DeCillis said. He delivered newspapers as a boy, his mother, Marie DeCillis, said, and he received his first drum set at age 6.

Tolley wrote in his biography on the band’s website that his interest in music “kept him out of trouble during his teenage years.”

While a student at Lindenhurst High School in 1991, Tolley and friends formed the band, called Internal Bleeding. The band put out five albums and a series of demos and was due to begin a new national tour in May, DeCillis said. Band manager Mark Muller said the band members considered Tolley the “heartbeat” of the group.

“There are ZERO WORDS to describe the loss. He was a good, decent and honorable man who loved his friends, his family and the people he served,” band founder and guitarist Chris Pervalis said in a statement. “There will never be another like him.”

Tolley also leaves behind his daughter, Isabella, 8, and his wife, Marie.

When he wasn’t touring or in the studio with his bandmates, Tolley worked as a firefighter. He was a 14-year veteran of the FDNY, most recently assigned to Ladder 135.

On Long Island, Tolley put in time as a lieutenant at the Hicksville Fire Department before moving to the Bethpage Volunteer Fire Department in 2011, officials there said. He was assigned to Ladder Co. 3.

Those who worked with him remembered him as a big-hearted colleague who loved fighting fires.

“He was a good guy,” said Hicksville Fire Chief Rich Diaz. “Anything you needed he was always there to help.”

David Prine, 56, lived near the Bethpage fire house and said he got to know Tolley through the department. Tolley was “never disgruntled.”

“You couldn’t think of him as anything else,” he said.

With Alison Fox and Michael O’Keeffe