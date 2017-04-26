The wake continues Wednesday for FDNY firefighter William Tolley, who fell to his death last week at a fire in Queens.

Visiting times are from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Chapey & Sons Funeral Home in Bethpage, where Tolley lived.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A steady downpour dampened hundreds of mourners on Tuesday, the first day of the wake, as they rushed to line up in a tent to get into the funeral home on Hicksville Road, which was among the streets blocked off to traffic.

Tolley, 42, fell five stories from the roof of a Ridgewood apartment building to his death Thursday while fighting a minor fire that FDNY officials said was sparked by burning incense left unattended.

His death remains under investigation, but authorities believe Tolley fell after being jolted from a raised fire truck bucket before he could put on a safety harness.

NassauPhotos: Wake for FDNY firefighter from LI

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Martin of Tours Church in Bethpage.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

With William Murphy