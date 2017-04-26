The wake continues Wednesday for FDNY firefighter William Tolley, who fell to his death last week at a fire in Queens.
Visiting times are from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Chapey & Sons Funeral Home in Bethpage, where Tolley lived.
A steady downpour dampened hundreds of mourners on Tuesday, the first day of the wake, as they rushed to line up in a tent to get into the funeral home on Hicksville Road, which was among the streets blocked off to traffic.
Tolley, 42, fell five stories from the roof of a Ridgewood apartment building to his death Thursday while fighting a minor fire that FDNY officials said was sparked by burning incense left unattended.
His death remains under investigation, but authorities believe Tolley fell after being jolted from a raised fire truck bucket before he could put on a safety harness.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Martin of Tours Church in Bethpage.
With William Murphy
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.