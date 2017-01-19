Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old boy who they said was last seen Wednesday afternoon at Farmingdale High School.
Jahya Nawaz, described as 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, was last seen at the school at about 3:30 p.m., Nassau County police said.
Police are asking that anyone with information about the disappearance to call the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911. All calls will remain confidential.
