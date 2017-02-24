All eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway reopened Friday morning after a police investigation of a fatal crash, Nassau County police said.
The accident at 11:48 p.m. involved multiple vehicles at Exit 44, the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway/Route 135, police said. The eastbound lanes of the expressway were closed for several hours during the investigation, reopening just after 6 a.m.
The occupant of one car was ejected from the vehicle and killed after the car hit a guard rail, police said.
The Route 135 exit to the eastbound LIE had also been closed but reopened about 6:30 a.m., officials said.
