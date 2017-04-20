FDNY firefighter William Tolley, from Bethpage, dies after fall, officials say
A New York City firefighter from Bethpage died Thursday after falling from a roof while battling a fire in a Queens building, officials said. Firefighter William Tolley, 42, from Ladder 135, was working the scene of a building fire in Ridgewood when he fell five stories, officials said.
Firefighters salute as the ambulance bearing the body of FDNY firefighter William Tolley of Bethpage outside Wyckoff Heights Medical Center with first responders as his remains are moved to the morgue after he fell from a tower ladder and died during a fire in Brooklyn on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Firefighters carry the body of FDNY firefighter William Tolley of Bethpage outside Wyckoff Heights Medical Center with first responders as his remains are moved to the morgue after he fell from a tower ladder and died during a fire in Brooklyn on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Family members of FDNY firefighter William Tolley of Bethpage gather outside Wyckoff Heights Medical Center with first responders as his remains are moved to the morgue after he fell from a tower ladder and died during a fire in Brooklyn on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Glen Cisek, Doug McDonald, and Carlos Cerro look over photos of William Tolley when he was a Hicksville Fire department member at the Hicksville Fire department on Thursday, April, 20, 2017. FDNY firefighter William Tolley died in Queens on Thursday. Members of Rescue 8 Company, Hicksville Fire Department spoke to the media about Tolly, who was a member of Rescue 8 from 1997 to 2011.
NYFD firefighter William Tolley died in Queens on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Members of the Bethpage Fire Department put up bunting at the station.
NYFD firefighter William Tolley, April 20, 2016, died in Queens today. Members of Rescue 8 Company, Hicksville Fire Dept spoke to the media about Tolly, who was a member of Rescue 8 from 1997-2011.
FDNY firefighter William Tolley died in Queens today, Thursday, April 20, 2017. Neighbors lowered a flag flying in front of his house to half staff in Bethpage.
- FDNY Chief of Department James Leonard reacts at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center where FDNY firefighter William Trolley was pronounced dead after falling from a five-story building in Ridgewood, Queens, on April 20, 2017.
- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, and Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro, right, speak to members of the media at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center after a member of the FDNY fell from a ladder and died during a fire in Brooklyn on Thursday, April 20.
- A firefighter died after he fell off the roof of a five-story building while fighting a fire at 1615 Putnam Ave. near Wyckoff Avenue in Queens on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Mayor de Blasio and the FDNY are at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center where an injured firefighter was taken earlier on April 20, 2017.
The gear from the fallen firefighter is seen here. FDNY firefighter William Tolley died after he fell off the roof of a five story building while fighting a fire at 1615 Putnam Avenue near Wyckoff Avenue in Queens on Thursday April 20, 2017.
FDNY firefighter William Tolley fell five stories off a tower ladder from a building on Putnam Avenue in Ridgewood, Queens, on April 20, 2017.
A New York City firefighter from Bethpage died Thursday after falling from a roof while battling a fire in a Queens building, officials said. Firefighter William Tolley, 42, from Ladder 135, was at the scene of a building fire at 1615 Putnam Ave. in Ridgewood when he fell five stories to the street below, police said.
- A firefighter fell seven stories off a tower ladder from a building on Putnam Avenue in Ridgewood, Queens, on April 20, 2017. Firefighter Scott Pack sits on ground where he fell, blood under it.
