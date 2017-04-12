A federal jury in Central Islip found the health care provider for Nassau jail and the county negligent in the death of a military combat veteran who hanged himself at Nassau’s jail in 2012.

The jurors ordered Armor Correctional Services to pay $7 million dollars in punitive damages to the family of Bartholomew Ryan, 32. The jury also awarded $890,000 in compensatory damages against Armor and Nassau County to Ryan’s family.

In a lawsuit, Ryan’s family said his death — amid struggles with drug addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder from his Iraq War service — was wrongful and both the county and jail vendor Armor acted with negligence during his incarceration. The lawsuit said Ryan did not get proper care, despite a screening showing he was a suicide risk.

Immediately after the verdict was announced, an attorney for Armor argued that the jury misunderstood an instruction and, in effect, unfairly awarded the damages twice for pain and suffering. An attorney for Ryan’s family disagreed and U.S. District Court Judge Joanna Seybert ordered attorneys to submit papers dealing with their views of the compensatory damages.

“Thankfully, the jury made a point to tell Armor and the county that’s not how you treat our veterans and people,” said the Nicholas Warywoda, an attorney for Ryan’s mother Lilyann. Warywoda is of the Port Washington office of Parker Waichman. Ryan’s mother had sued in behalf of her son’s estate.

“Justice is done,” said Ryan’s brother, Thomas, of North Bellmore, who was in the courtroom, after the verdict came in.

Ryan’s aunt and godmother, Robin Postiglione, of West Islip, who was also in court, said, “I feel that this is justice for Bryan and all veterans.”

Attorneys for Armor declined to comment.

Nassau County attorney Carnell Foskey said in a statement: “The county is reviewing the decision to determine options available moving forward.”

The jurors left the building before they could be questioned.

The family’s federal lawsuit had alleged the for-profit medical company subjected the honorably discharged U.S. Marine to cruel and unusual treatment because of a policy in which inmates who get referrals for “urgent” treatment can wait up to 24 hours for care.

“If they had just listened to that form that deemed him a suicide risk, we wouldn’t be here today,” Warywoda said of Armor during opening arguments.

The defendants denied responsibility for Ryan’s death. Armor attorney John Doody said on Monday it was Ryan’s choice to take his own life after he didn’t show suicidal signs.

Doody told jurors there was “no forewarning” Ryan would kill himself. He said it happened while two correction officers were distracted and not because of any lack of medical care or supervision.

Nassau Deputy County Attorney James Scott added that jail officials properly evaluated, housed and supervised Ryan.

The new trial follows a mistrial in the case last year after an Armor psychiatrist was hospitalized on the eve of his scheduled testimony. The federal civil claim is the first of four cases to go to trial after lawsuits against the same parties following a series of inmate deaths since Armor won a contract in mid-2011 to provide medical services at the East Meadow facility.

Armor has defended its care, but the State Commission of Correction has found its treatment deficient in at least five Nassau inmate deaths, including Ryan’s. In the Bellmore man’s case, the oversight agency found the Armor psychiatrist did an inadequate assessment of Ryan’s mental health hours before the inmate killed himself in his cell on Feb. 24, 2012. Armor has disputed that state finding.

Ryan, a 1998 East Meadow High School graduate, was in jail on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs. He had an opiate addiction and was abusing heroin and other drugs following prescription painkiller use after an old boot camp groin injury, according to Warywoda, who said Ryan also suffered from bipolar disorder and depression.

Ryan’s family has said he came back from eight months of combat in Iraq a different person after military service from 2003 to 2007. They’ve said the decorated Marine had a series of drug-related arrests and vehicular wrecks, his marriage ended and he couldn’t hold a job.

“Mentally, he changed. Due to what he experienced and saw,” Warywoda said Monday, telling jurors part of Ryan’s wartime job was to bring patients — some with missing limbs — to a hospital.

Retired Correction Officer Michael Archer testified Monday he automatically failed Ryan on his suicide screening during booking because the man, who didn’t express suicidal thoughts, said he was taking psychiatric medication. Archer said Ryan was placed on a jail tier with “constant observation” until mental health staff could see him.

But it took 18 hours after Ryan’s admission for a psychiatrist to see him, according to Warywoda. He said Monday that doctor’s sole diagnosis was opiate dependency, and not PTSD or bipolar disorder, and he didn’t prescribe Ryan any drugs for mental health issues. Six hours later, the inmate was dead.