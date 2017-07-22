A fair usually has cotton candy, funnel cakes and a Ferris wheel. But the one at the Empire State Fair in Uniondale is special: It’s from Holland and is among the largest European Ferris wheels in the United States.

According to George Weston, general manager for Strates Shows, the company hosting the fair in the Nassau Coliseum parking lot, the Ferris wheel stands 126 feet tall, can seat 144 people and is 30 years old.

Stephanie Bailyn, 32, and Russell Bailyn, 35, of Roslyn, who were there with friends and daughter Grayson, 4, said from the top they could see Eisenhower Park.

“We came for the kids,” said Stephanie Bailyn, adding they also came for her husband.

“I came to this fair with my dad when I was little, so this is our first time back here with our own kids and we’re very excited,” Russell Bailyn said. “There’s something classic and romantic about riding a Ferris wheel,” he said.

“It’s sort of intriguing to ride the Ferris wheel after learning about it,” said Russell Bailyn, who researched the attraction before coming the fair. “And the other Ferris wheel here on Long Island at Adventureland is not as tall, so we thought it would be a really cool experience.”

Jasmine Quinones, of Wantagh, rode the Ferris wheel with son Gerry, 4, and said it was, “nice, breezy, quiet and calm.”

“We drove by and the first thing he said was ‘I want to go on the Ferris wheel,’” Quinones said. When the shy and adorable Gerry was asked if he enjoyed the Ferris wheel he got to the point and simply said, “Yes.”

The Ferris wheel proved to be a universally popular with fairgoers.

Stephen Thompson, 34, of Simpsonville, South Carolina, said he came to Long Island for an Ultimate Fighting Championship, at which he will be a corner instructor for his brother-in-law, UFC fighter Chris Weidman. While here, he decided to take his family to the fair.

“I haven’t been on a Ferris wheel in years and I don’t remember it going that fast,” Thompson said. “It’s not a fair if you don’t have a Ferris wheel.”

The Empire State Fair runs from daily through July 30.