A recent string of fights and loud arguments has prompted officials in New Hyde Park to require residents to show identification to gain access to the basketball court at Michael J. Nuzzi Field.

In the past three weeks, confrontations have broken out at the basketball court on Stewart Avenue. Trustees said the clashes involved residents from nearby Elmont and South Floral Park, and officials have since removed the hoops.

“It had gotten so bad that the police were called,” trustee Richard Pallisco said recently.

With the ID restriction, only village residents will be allowed to use the court.

Deputy Mayor Donna Squicciarino said the village will likely restore the hoops in coming days.

Nuzzi Field borders Floral Park Recreation Center and is surrounded by a residential neighborhood. The field also includes a baseball field and a children’s playground.

Squicciarino announced during the village’s Tuesday board meeting that special identification cards will be issued to teens once they complete a form proving they are village residents. The forms are available at Village Hall.

A park attendant will have a list of names and addresses of every village resident for reference, and will check the IDs of those who plan to use the court.

Village trustees didn’t return phone calls Friday seeking comment on the ID cards.

Adults will not need a village-issued ID and can use their driver’s license as proof of residence.