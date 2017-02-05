HIGHLIGHTS Village officials hope Baxter House can be saved

Owner aims to demolish property, build replica

The Village of Baxter Estates’ sole landmarked home was seriously damaged by a fire early Sunday, authorities said.

The Port Washington Fire Department responded to a fire about 3:30 a.m. at the Baxter House, 15 Shore Rd., and was assisted by nine local fire companies. After four hours, the fire was under control, and the Port Washington Fire Department remained on the scene until 10 a.m., according to a statement released on the department’s social media.

The village is devastated to hear about the news after the “many years of concern and the village’s tireless efforts to save the house,” Village Clerk Chrissy Kiernan said in a statement issued Sunday.

“As this is a locally landmarked historic site, we will be doing everything we can to see what can be saved,” Kiernan added.

The home’s main facade appears heavily charred, with few remnants of the blue plastic tarp that previously covered the roof’s holes and other signs of deterioration. The house, which dates to the 18th century, was the namesake property of the village. The home’s owner, Sabrina Wu, of Flushing, had recently submitted an application to demolish the home and rebuild a replica, an idea many residents had vocally opposed.

The application was set to be heard by the village Landmark and Preservation Commission next month.

The village has contacted Wu and the village building inspector will assess the property after investigations by the fire department and other investigative units.