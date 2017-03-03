Explosions and flames ravaged an auto-detailing business near the Mineola LIRR station Thursday as firefighters from more than 10 departments fought overnight to control the inferno, authorities said early Friday.

The fire started about 11:30 p.m. at Precise Auto Detail on Willis Avenue and could affect the Friday morning commute on two Long Island Rail Road branches — Oyster Bay and Port Jefferson — Michael Uttaro, Nassau County assistant chief fire marshal, said early Friday morning.

“The building is literally right in between the two sets of tracks,” Uttaro said from the scene.

Service on the two branches was shut down as fire trucks surrounded the 40-year-old business and hoses snaked across the tracks, Uttaro said.

More than 100 firefighters were still struggling at 2 a.m. to get the fire under control. At that time, it was primarily an outside operation as water jetted into the industrial fire from four tower ladders, authorities said. Burning inside the building were 12 vehicles and four Boar’s Head trucks, Uttaro said.

“The entire roof is gone, and the walls have collapsed in numerous areas,” Uttaro said. “When I first got here, there was smoke . . . flames out the roof and through the windows.”

Compressed gas tanks in the building exploded, but no one was hurt, Uttaro said.

Flame spread to the Western Beef behind the auto-detailing business, he said, but firefighters were able to confine the damage to the roof and exterior walls, authorities said.

LIRR officials and the owner of the business were at the scene early Friday morning.