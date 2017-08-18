Resourceful firefighters and a heavy machine operator used a payloader to rescue two people whose car became partially submerged in Farmingdale during the quick-hit torrential rainstorm Friday.

A video shot by Farmingdale Fire Department volunteer firefighter Phil LoNigro, 55, of Farmingdale, showed the stranded man and woman being pulled to safety through the sunroof of their car by firefighters who got to the stranded vehicle in the bucket of a Farmingdale Department of Public Works payloader.

The incident occurred midmorning at the railroad trestle on Merritts Road near the intersection with Fulton Street.

The vehicle was one of three that got stuck when floodwaters rose quickly in the dip under the trestle, LoNigro said.

He estimated the water depth at about 3 feet.

He said the other motorists were able to get out of their vehicle and reach higher ground.

“The [Nassau County] police department requested us and when we got there our chief, Ryan Tortoso, immediately saw the situation and requested the DPW,” LoNigro said.

He said the payloader arrived at the scene shortly after and said it was used to transport two firefighters to the vehicle with the unidentified man and woman.

The video shows the firefighters pull a man, his clothing soaked from floodwater, through the sunroof of the car and then transport him to a nearby police ambulance. LoNigro said that after the man was transported to the ambulance the payloader returned to transport the woman to safety.

LoNigro said the man and woman were assessed and evaluated by EMTs, who provided them with warm blankets.

Neither required hospitalization, LoNigro said.

“We used to go over there a lot,” LoNigro said of the area under the railroad bridge, but said that section of road has rarely flooded since it was redesigned several years ago.

“I’d say it’s probably been four, five years since we had a call there,” he said, adding the water was so deep “it was like a river.”