At least five candidates have emerged seeking to be appointed to the vacant seat on the Long Beach City Council later this month.

The four City Council members are set to appoint the replacement for Eileen Goggin, who left this month after she was elected a Nassau County District Court judge. The council is expected to make an appointment during next week’s Jan. 17 council meeting.

The new City Council member will serve the remainder of Goggin’s term until the November election. The all-Democratic City Council members said they would like to groom someone who can withstand a possible September primary and then be elected to a full term in November.

One of the candidates is Marvin McMoore, 23, who is a lifelong Long Beach resident and works in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Office of Appointments. He is also president of the College Democrats of America.

In an interview, McMoore said he wants to continue to seek economic aid for Long Beach and residents in the North Park community.

“Millennials need representation in city government and there’s an exodus of young people going to the city,” McMoore said. “We want people to raise families in Long Beach.”

Another candidate is former Long Beach City councilman and attorney Denis Kelly, 53, who said the council needs a stabilizing voice to unite the fractured parties and set the city on track.

He previously served on the council from 2000 to 2005 and also has served on the Zoning Board and Civil Service Commission.

“The council could use someone with experience, opposed to a novice,” Kelly said. “Some people might see me as a divisive figure, but I will be able to bridge gaps.”

Also under consideration is former Nassau County Legislative Clerk Chumi Diamond. Diamond, 37, has lived in Long Beach since 2009 and works as a law clerk for Nassau County Supreme Court Judge Leonard Steinman.

“I have a history of community service and municipal negotiations so I can bring a lot to the table,” Diamond said. “I’m looking to assist the council and taxpayers. There are many issues facing the city, including the budget and overdevelopment.”

Longtime Long Beach activist Helen Dorado Alessi, 57, is also vying for the appointment. She runs her own consulting firm and works with the Long Beach Latino Civic Association and Sustainable Long Island. She said she would promote lowering taxes and would seek to address opiate-addiction issues.

“I’d like to see the city work toward entrepreneurial work since Sandy and promote the city as a great place to live and play,” Dorado Alessi said.

Another candidate is Green Party member Joseph Naham. Naham has previously run for City Council and State Assembly and works as the lead site audit surveyor for a solar power company. He said he would like to reduce chemicals used in the city to improve infrastructure and water quality.

“I understand more about the concerns of the environment of the city,” Naham said. “I know I can work across party lines and I don’t think other people on the City Council are doing that.”